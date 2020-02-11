The mid-90s may have been about 25 years ago, but Laura Dern She has proven that her sense of (sustainable) style will never be old-fashioned when she wore a gorgeous black dress for the third time at the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty 2020 on Sunday, February 9th.

After taking home the Best Supporting Actress Award for marriage history at the 92nd Annual Awards Ceremony, the 53-year-old beauty came on the red carpet at Hollywood’s hottest after-party in a vintage black Giorgio Armani Number “originally tailored for the actress in 1990” according to the Instagram brand.

The beloved Big Little Lies star selected the beautiful ensemble, which hugs her flawless figure perfectly and has sexy high-necked cutouts over her chest, for the 1995 Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala. At that time Laura took part in the prestigious event -Friend and Jurassic Park costar Jeff Goldblum,

Less than two decades later, the Golden Globe winner’s dress emerged from her closet when she got out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty 2013. At that time, Laura – the proud mother of 18-year-old son Ellery and 15-year-old daughter Jaya – provided her look with auburn curls, tassel earrings, and gold jewelry.

When she posed with the Oscar in her hand on the 2020 red carpet in the Armani Ensemble, the enthusiastic mother shone. Laura switched the classic look as she wore a metallic pink blazer over her shoulders.

Earlier that night Laura and mom came to the prestigious event Diane Ladd and her two children. The Oscar nominee smiled as she posed for photos on the red carpet with her beloved family.

Laura even gave Diane, 84, a special greeting Bruce Dern and their children accepting their prestigious trophy. When she took the stage during Hollywood’s biggest night, it was actress Little Women who shared Ellery and Jaya with her ex-husband Ben Harper – raved about such a supportive brood.

“I would particularly like to thank the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren C.J. and Harris, my heart and my inspiration, Ellery and Jaya,” she enthused. “And some say,” Never meet your heroes. “But I say if you are really blessed you will get her as your parents. I share that with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

“You have a game, I love you,” Laura continued. “Thank you for this gift, this is the best birthday gift ever. I love you, I love my friends. They pick me up every day. “