There is so much to learn from the divorced; Wisdom about what not to do, what to do and how to deal with one another. Singer-songwriter Laura Cortese sought this knowledge for her own heartache and it gave her many answers. Answers that she added to a new song: “Treat You Better”.

“Treat You Better” is a song about the complexity of long-term love, commitment, healthy and unhealthy dynamics, “said Cortese.” I started writing this a few years after my divorce and was quite disillusioned with finding a partner ,

“I asked some older friends who seemed to have healthy and beautiful long-term relationships from the outside, questions about their relationships. I found this random connection between many of the couples, ”she said. “The morning person gets up, brews the other coffee and brings him to bed with them. What a great start to the day when you think a little more that you are on the same team. Ultimately, the song is about examining personal barriers to better treatment for your partner – how critical and cynical we become when we contrast pictures of your partner that do nice things for you. ”

The core of the songs is a commonality with which many can identify and connect, and everything is contained in the lyrics. The biggest component is the stupid notion of resentment that can translate into so many relationships. Cortese portrays cynicism and bitterness in the easiest and most human way. “Treat you Better” is a relatable song that focuses on reality but not on the aggressive nature of the situation. In order to support the dynamic representation of contradicting ideologies about bitterness and love, the optimistic Pitter-Patter-Pop elements are streamed over the entire track, aligned to a clear and bitter-sweet narrative.

Cortese’s new album, titled Bitter Better, is expected to be released by Compass Records in late April and early May and features talented multi-instrumentalist and producer Sam Kassirer. Together they wanted to create an album that focuses on spontaneity and captures every moment. To help them further, engineer D. James Goodwin was the one who aimed to re-contextualize the ideas and shape their string sound.

Cortese and The Dance Cards will go on tour with their indie band The Mountain Goats in April for their US tour.

TOUR DATES:

* All shows from 4/24 – 5/15 w / The Mountain Goats

Thu, April 16, New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall

Fri, April 17 Hopewell, NJ – Hopewell Theater,

Friday April 24, Cambridge, MA – Club Passim – 2 CD RELEASE shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Wed, 26 Feb Ghent, Belgium – De Centrale

Sun, March 1 Ghent, Belgium – De Centrale

Thu, March 5 Ghent, Belgium – Trefpunt

Thu, April 2 Ghent, Belgium – Trefpunt

Sun April 26, Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Monday April 27 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Tuesday April 28 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Thu, April 30, San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Fri, May 1 Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

Sat, May 2 Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

Sun, May 3, Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Wed, May 6 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Thu, May 7, Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Fri, May 8 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Sat, May 9 Denver, CO- Bluebird Theater

Sun May 10, Fort Collins, CO – Washington

Wed, May 13 Evanston, IL – Space

Thu, May 14, Evanston, IL – Space

Fri May 15 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

Sat, May 16, Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater