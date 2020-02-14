LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting a presidential town hall with Democratic presidential nominees on Thursday, February 13, to increase Latino turnout for the Democratic Caucus in Nevada.

The following presidential candidates confirmed their participation in the town hall:

Senator Bernie Sanders (via video conference)

Pete Buttigieg

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Tom Steyer

The President’s City Hall will take place at the Nicholas J. Horn Theater at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) ahead of the early vote at the Caucus in Nevada on February 15, and will be televised and streamed live by Telemundo Network.

There are nearly half a million eligible voters for Hispanic voters in the state of Nevada from nearly 1.6 million registered voters.

This event will give Nevada Latino voters the opportunity to hear directly from candidates on important issues related to the Latino community, including health care, economic security, immigration, and other Nevada-related issues.

