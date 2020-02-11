Detroit lions beat the writer Kyle meinke released their latest simulation project for the NFL 2020 project in April, and fans will certainly have a mixed reaction.

He predicts Lions will write Ohio State defense Chase Young with the third overall selection project, while he has the Cincinnati Bengals selecting the quarterback LSU Joe Burrow with the first global choice; he also has the Miami Dolphins negotiating for the second pick in the Alabama draft Tua Tagovailoa.

Here is his reasoning:

“No one should benefit from a quarterfinal race more than Detroit, which already has a quarter franchise playing at a high level. Of course, he lost another 12 games last year due to an almost bad defense historically. There was no greater reason for this than their rushing pass, which was among the worst in the league.

“This defense will not work without better performance up front, and Young happens to be the best rusher of assists in this draft. Hell, he could be the best defensive prospect overall. As long as you have a quarterback back in place, you don’t pass up the opportunity to lock a game pass rusher onto a cost-controlled contract like this. Detroit won’t. “

Do you agree with Meinke?

