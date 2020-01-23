advertisement

Cork advocate Sean O’Donoghue says consistency is what he and his teammates are striving for this season.

The Inniscarra clubman spoke to Waterford for this weekend’s NHL opener: “You are going to play five tough games.

“The most difficult thing for us is to find the consistency that we have missed.

“We have worked on it over and over and we have sometimes played well and sometimes played poorly.

“We try to find that power in-depth in the panel and achieve that consistency throughout the competition.

“We have five games and we will focus on them one by one, but it is only trying to bring performance after performance together. Then we will see where we are after the competition, heading for the summer.

“The consistency was there in 2017, it was there again in 2018, I don’t know what happened last year, it was like another Cork team was popping up.

“We always went out to play well and perform, but things didn’t always go our way.

“When we played well, we were hard to stop and when we played badly, we were too easy to beat. We try to stop as often as possible. “

O’Donoghue learned his trade in the middle of the field before returning to the defense with UCC.

I was in midfield swinging fresher when our full-back Kevin Daly from Waterford made his crotch. I was then thrown in the back and have been struggling to get out since then.

“The role of corner-back has changed a bit, you now play with almost three corner-backs because you don’t know what the opposition is going to do – whether they play two inside, one inside, three inside, sometimes they may not have anyone inside.

“You have to have that adaptability to also leave the field. It is different from 10 years ago, when you just grabbed the ball and hit as far as you could.

“Now you have to try to move the ball, and things like your first touch are much more important to corner kicks today.”

O’Donoghue welcomed the return of Kieran Kingston as Cork’s manager for this season: “I think everyone would have been positive about Kieran coming back.

“Everyone got along well earlier, it was he who brought me in in 2016 together with Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Kingston.

“He turned things back then and it’s great to see him again. Everyone knows he’s a huge fan of swinging Cork, there’s a real passion there.”

That passion is shared by his players. O’Donoghue calls the 2018 semi-final defeat by Limerick one of his motivations.

“I remember looking at the clock and there were eight minutes left. We were six points higher and Hoggy hit the post and then they came down and got a point.

“Sham (Seamus Harnedy) was blocked and they went down and got a point and they started clawing it back.

“We just want to go back to that stage and go a few steps further. It’s awful to think about it, but you can also use it as ammunition and use that anger.

“You don’t want to completely forget it, if you keep it in mind, you get that little bit of drive.

Everyone has their own personal reasons why they want to beat other teams, I suppose at my age we are completely lost to Limerick, minor, U21 and senior.

“Everyone has their own thing, but we try to avoid that as much as possible and to focus on ourselves and give ourselves the best chance of consistency, which we will really focus on during the competition.”

