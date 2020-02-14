Elastic Games have given fans of their asymmetrical multiplayer game Last year A treat with a massive new game update, the addition of a new map and more.

The first in Forest Maps’ Afterdark series is The Sawmill. The card is unique in that it introduces a brand new mechanic: Environmental Kills! Both classmates and fiends have to navigate this map with particular care between saw blades and roaring trains.

Along the way, classmates can also pick up a new weapon in the form of a chainsaw located at a specific spawn point in The Sawmill. Those who take it cannot carry out or carry quest items, but at least you pack something to cut a fiend.

The update also introduces The Shop, which players are expected to use to purchase game currency and purchase unique skins. In the shop, players can spend real money to buy more stash cards, get the new hard currency in the form of Mystic Ore, or buy bundles with skin, some cards, and ore at discounted prices.

And yes, because it’s Valentine’s Day, the team has launched new cosmetics that players can unlock, including the timed exclusive Bloody Valentine event skins. More information about the update can be found on the official Steam page.

Finally, you can play the game for free until February 17th. You can also buy the game on the free weekend with a 30% discount.

