Last Chiefs Super Bowl showed a bizarre military reenactment at half-time

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The world has changed a lot since the Kansas City Chiefs last played in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23: 7 in January 1970 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

And while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira appear for halftime entertainment at this year’s Super Bowl in Miami, Chiefs fans who remember Super Bowl IV describe a somewhat bizarre spectacle.

“There has never been a halftime show before and after,” said Bill McNutt, who served as Chiefs Ballboy at Super Bowl IV.

After the brass band performed at Southern University, a large group of historical performers repeated the military clashes at the famous Battle of New Orleans in 1815.

“I mean it was so much smoke that some people were probably having trouble seeing the second half kick off,” he said.

A reenactor who played the role of General Andrew Jackson shot around the field and mounted a white horse.

“This horse reared up every time they fired the cannon,” McNutt recalled. “And I thought this guy was a very good rider because it would be very difficult for me to stay on that horse.”

McNutt said most Chiefs fans were stunned and equally impressed with theaters and pyrotechnics from the muskets and cannons.

And in a way, McNutt believes the prolonged reenactment might have benefited the chiefs. He said an already damp field was made worse by the heavy combat gear that had been pulled over the surface.

“And to get these cannons onto the field, the players were probably not particularly excited, especially in Minnesota, because they were 16 minutes down at half-time.”

McNutt remembers the ground team before the game and fills muddy spots on the field with pecan shells. The trays used to support parts of the grass were then sprayed green. Parts of the end zone, which were covered with pecan shells, were sprayed with gold.

McNutt told the WDAF about another memorable scene during the Pregame ceremonies at Super Bowl IV. Two hot air balloons were supposed to take off the field, one for each team.

The chief’s balloon rose without incident. But the balloon with a Viking mascot in the basket moved across the field before crashing into the stands.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but McNutt still believes it was a sign of what’s coming for Viking fans.

“I think that could have been a bad omen for the Vikings,” said McNutt.

