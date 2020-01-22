advertisement

In a sad turn of events, it seems that the cases of dreaded lassa fever have increased in Nigeria. According to the latest reports, at least three people have died of lassa fever at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano.

The three victims, including two doctors, died a few hours after the operation of a pregnant patient, presumably being a primary carrier at the university hospital, the Premium Times reports.

The state commissioner for health Aminu Tsanyawa confirmed to journalists that the recent deaths were due to a new outbreak of the virus. The disclosure comes hours after at least 16 people were reported dead in a new outbreak in the state of Ondo.

The governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, met on Tuesday to look at the situation that opened up during the weekend, while medical staff struggled to face the challenge.

