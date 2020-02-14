Yesterday was a pretty big day for them Friday the 13th Franchise to mark the eleventh anniversary of the 2009 remake – which is rather depressing that Jason Voorhees was last seen eleven years ago – as well as the latest round of oral arguments in the chaotic franchise lawsuit: Sean Cunningham / Horror Inc. v Victor Miller ,

In short, the second-district appeals court has been charged with deciding whether Miller retains ownership of the original film’s screenplay (as early as 2018, a trial judge had ruled that U.S. rights would go to Miller after all the years under the termination of the Copyright Act) ) or whether these rights go back to Cunningham and oral arguments took place yesterday.

As always in a time like this, we turn to Friday, the 13th part 3 star and entertainment lawyer Larry Zernerwho posted a full breakdown of yesterday’s events on Twitter.

The essence here is that Cunningham / Horror Inc. argue that Miller was an employee when he wrote the original screenplay on Friday 13th, which means that he should never be able to exercise the rights to it To claim the script at all. The second instance court, Zerner said, should rule in May or June this year whether or not this argument contains water.

Zerner explains: “The court can do one of three things. 1) Confirm that Victor has won and has rights to the first F13. 2) Turn around and say that Sean has all rights. 3) Send them back to the district court for trial. “He adds,” If I had to, I would bet the court would confirm and determine that Victor had the rights (but you never know). If a side loses, they can appeal to the Supreme Court, but it is very unlikely that the S.Ct. would accept the case. “

If Miller wins this final fight, as Zerner predicts, it would still mean that he will have to work with Cunningham at some point to bring the franchise back to life – after all, Miller owns only the rights to the original script and the characters and elements it contains ; This does not include the adult Jason Voorhees hockey mask that was not featured in this film. A Cunningham win, however, might make the path to Jason’s return much shorter. No matter who wins, the case could go to the Supreme Court next.

In other words, do not expect to get a proper sheet on it in May / June.

The full breakdown can be found in Zerner’s full Twitter thread below.

The Horror Inc. hearing against Miller has just been released. Here is my view of what happened. Note: If you are not a copyright lawyer, many of them are a technical discussion of copyright. Http://t.co/KJjl1msY4p pic.twitter.com/IHo5PiWxZl

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

In first place was the lawyer from Horror Inc. (i.e.Sean Cunningham), Kathleen Sullivan. Her main argument was that the lower court made a mistake by not taking into account that this was a WGA agreement as part of the CCNV vs. Reid factors. The judges pushed this argument back a lot pic.twitter.com/gNlARGpfS3

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

CCNV v. Reid specifies 9 factors that a court must consider to determine whether someone is an employee or an independent contractor. KS argued that although no other court ruled in this way, the court should consider WGA membership as a 10th factor. 3 /

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

The judges asked many questions about it and (IMHO) they didn’t seem to buy their argument. There have also been discussions about the tax treatment of Victor’s payments (e.g. withholding tax). She said it was Victor’s burden to prove this and he did not 4 /

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

Finally, she argued that Sean was in control of Victor when he wrote the script. Then she ran out of time. Next Mark Toberoff for Victor Miller 5 /

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

MT argued that the judge was not disregarding the WGA, he was simply not giving it weight. Also said that Victor has proven that there are no tax deductions on script payment. And said Sean had never provided the WGA with health care. So what is he talking about? 6 /

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

He said that although the judge easily found the control weight problem in Sean’s favor, the other factors all weighed heavily in Victor’s favor. MT was pushed back less by the court than Sean’s lawyer (not that you can always say anything about it). 7 /

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

MT concluded by saying, “I only regret that this hearing will take place on Thursday the 13th and not on Friday the 13th.” The court laughed. 8th /

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

KS got up again. She said that if the appeals court didn’t decide in Sean’s favor, at least they should send it back to the district court to check those facts. 9 / pic.twitter.com/yyOoV02Gcm

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

That’s it. The court should rule in May or June. The court can do one of three things. 1) Confirm that Victor has won and has rights to the first F13. 2) Turn around and say Sean has all rights, or 3) send them back to the District Court for trial. 10 /

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020

If I had to make a decision, I would bet that the court would confirm and determine that Victor had the rights (but you never know). If a side loses, they can appeal to the Supreme Court, but it is very unlikely that the S.Ct. would accept the case. That was it for today. Follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/3kllvPcxI1

– Larry Zerner (@Zernerlaw), February 13, 2020