Larry Fitzgerald (left) and Kevin Streelman (right) pose with their trophy and Clint Eastwood (center) at the Pebble Beach Golf Links after winning the team title of the national Pro-Am golf tournament on Sunday, February 9, 2020 won by AT&T Pebble Beach in Pebble Beach, California (AP Photo / Eric Risberg)

It’s no secret that Larry Fitzgerald likes to play golf. It’s no secret either that he’s good at it.

It is apparently historically good for a non-professional golfer, which should not come as a surprise to those who have watched him play football for the past 16 years.

Fitzgerald and Kevin Streelman won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020 on Sunday.

They became the fourth duo to win the tournament multiple times and, according to the CBS, added it to their 2018 championship.

Fitzgerald is the eighth amateur to have won twice. Arizona Cardinals senior vice president of media relations, Mark Dalton, tweeted.

Fitzgerald and Streelman have now competed four times. They took second place in 2017. Last year they failed to make the cut.

This time they recovered spectacularly.

The pair ended the tournament 33: 254 against runner-up Phil Mickelson and Football Hall of Famer Steve Young with five strikes.

As usual, Fitzgerald was humble after winning in an interview with CBS.

“His back has to be sore because he carried me,” said Fitzgerald when Streelman and CBS Sports Amanda Balionis laughed next to him. “He played excellently. Some of the putts he made, some of the shots he hit with the wind that was blowing out there were great. “

Follow @Logan_Newsman