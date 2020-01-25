Larry Fedora becomes Baylor OC under Dave Aranda

advertisement

Former head coach of UNC Tar Heels, Larry Fedora, now departs from the Texas football program to become the attacking coordinator of Baylor.

Many of the more important names that the Texas football program has introduced over the past two years to become analysts of this staff are already in different positions or other teams. Texas wants to rebuild their coaching staff for the off-season season by solid recruitment as the line of defense coach. Head coach Tom Herman should only fill that position before he completes his coaching staff.

However, there was a major loss to the Texas Longhorns football program on January 25 with the announcement that former analyst Larry Fedora would join the Baylor Bears as their next offensive coordinator. Fedora is said to be Baylor’s next offensive coordinator to replace former co-offensive coordinators Jeff Nixon and Glenn Thomas.

This will be a very interesting staff that Baylor builds under former LSU Tigers defense coordinator Dave Aranda, who is now the head coach of Bears. Aranda replaces former Baylor breakthrough head coach Matt Rhule, who made the jump to the NFL to fill in the same position with the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule has also added a large number of coaches for assistant football universities to his staff at the Panthers. The most striking of these is the former LSU game coordinator and the Broyles Award winner Joe Brady. LSU and Brady are the reigning national college football playoff champions.

However, Fedora was previously the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels before he was released and joined the Longhorns as one of the smartest and most experienced offensive analysts. Fedora is a brilliant attacking spirit, but he struggled to adapt to all the injuries and inexperience he encountered with his selection during his final years in Chapel Hill.

Prior to taking the head coaching position with the Tar Heels, Fedora was an offensive coordinator with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Florida Gators. He was also the head coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles before jumping to the Power Five in the same role.

Baylor is now almost coming to complete their coaching staff. Fedora will also be an offensive coordinator in college football for the first time since the 2007 season under head coach Mike Gundy with Oklahoma State.

