Reason 999.999.999 why we love Larry David. The star and creator of the hit comedy show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” said that he doesn’t care if he hurts the feelings of MAGA fans who watch his show.

David recently sat down with Michael Kay and shared his thoughts on pro Trump supporters. When Kay asked the co-creator of Seinfeld about the MAGA hat episode, in which he showed his racist connotation and whether it “alienated” Trump fans who were watching, David did not hold back. “Alienate yourself! Go, estrange yourself, you have my blessing! David replied. He made sure that he made his point clear that he didn’t care what MAGA lovers felt: “No, I could give a shit!”

This revelation follows the orange threat that recently released a clip from the same episode. Of course he thought it would exacerbate the MAGA lifestyle, but like everything the joke went over his head. In a clear indication that Trump didn’t see the show, he would have known that Larry used the hat not to get in touch with people.

In his tweet, Trump shared the moment when Larry had put on his hat so he wouldn’t have to fight a white biker (typical MAGA look) that he had cut off. He used the heading “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” Without realizing that he was fooling his own supporters using the scene from the show. The jokes continue with this president.

Although Twitter users point out its idiotic use of the video, it’s still on its timeline.

Donald Trump is really the most clueless man on the planet. You can watch the whole time Larry Kanyes rocked his cloak to avoid people.

Photo: NBC / Getty