Hot tipped in the UK, Larkins seem ready to become the definitive Manchester band for a new era of fans. They have already earned great seasoning support from Jack Saunders on Radio 1 and Zane Lowe on Beats 1, along with plays at BBC Introducing and Radio X. The band started the year in style by appearing in NME’s list of the essential new artists of 2020, where they were recommended for fans of Blossoms, Chvrches and Imagine Dragons.

The quartet quickly builds a community and cult around their music. This is especially true in their hometown, where they become the first Manchester band to have sold out the Academy 1 site with 2600 capacity before releasing their debut album in more than 50 years. Last year, Larkins saw the Albert Hall of Manchester sold out, a show recorded in an accompanying live document. They also played the Reading and Leeds Festivals before completing an extensive 30-day tour of the UK and Ireland. Their next UK tour, scheduled for April, will show them the biggest locations of their career to date.

Larkins plays the following shows, which end with their second visit to SXSW:

MARCH

12th – Toronto, Canada – The Monarch

14th – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Zone One

16th – 21st – Austin, TX – SXSW

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

“TV Dream” is a dynamic calling card for the characteristics whose fans lose their spell. A TV explosion with a towering hook that is destined to fill arenas. “TV Dream” also captures the power of the lyrics of front man Josh Noble. It offers a clear light of positivity in a time when negative news feels comprehensive. However, dig a little deeper and you will discover that the number is more than immediately clear.

Larkins were created after Josh Noble and Dom Want (guitar / synth) started making music together at school, but it went really well at university. The duo wrote song ideas together in their English lesson, before they sneak into the studio after hours to bring those songs to life. Their sound was broadened when Henry Beach (bass / synth) and Joe Gaskell (drums) were added to the line-up.

Since they signed with Good Soldier Records, they have also collaborated with producers such as Dan Nigro (Sky Ferreira, Finneas) and Chris Zane (Friendly Fires, Jack Antonoff).

