Laporta leads through 1 in Abu Dhabi as Koepka fights | National sport

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Francesco Laporta secured a 1-0 lead in the middle of the Abu Dhabi HSBC championship after taking a 9-under-63 card while Brooks Koepka struggled on Friday ,

The Italian changed to 10 after two rounds. A shot behind was followed by the Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) and the Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello (68).

“Every time I wanted birdie, I did it,” said Laporta. “It was a great day.”

Sergio Garcia, Li Haotong and Renato Paratore, leaders of the first round, were less successful with 8 under two strokes.

Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood were among a group of five against seven.

Koepka shot a 3-over 75 to drop to 3 under and a draw for 35. It is Koepka’s first tournament since October when he sustained a knee injury that caused him to miss the Presidents Cup.

Koepka fucked the first two holes, but a bogey on the third set the tone for the rest of his round. Koepka ended the fifth and eleventh round with his third bogey.

