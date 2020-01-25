Language martyrs remembered - the Hindu

advertisement

Members of various political parties, including the AIADMK and DMK, took silent marches in the city on Saturday, on the occasion of the Language Martyrs Day.

The rallies culminated at the monument on the banks of the Uyyakondan River near Anna Nagar, where the processions paid tribute to “Keezhapazhur” Chinnasamy and “Viralimalai” Shanmugam, who sacrificed their lives during anti-Hindi agitations in the state .

The ruling AIADMK took a silent march on behalf of the student wing of the party.

The march that started at the MGR statue culminated at the memorial of language martyrs near Uzhavar Sandhai in Anna Nagar.

They wore placards and banners in memory of those who had sacrificed their lives in the anti-Hindi struggle.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister of Deprivation and Minority Welfare S. Valarmathi, and District Secretary (Tiruchi urban) P. Kumar participated in the silent march.

Wreaths placed

They placed wreaths on the memorials.

Former minister and district secretary of DMK (Tiruchi South) K.N. Nehru led the silent march of the DMK.

A large number of cadre and officials took part in the rally. Many of them wore black shirts as a sign of respect for the martyrs.

The march that started at the intersection of Salai Road-Shastri Road reached its peak at the martyrs monument in Anna Nagar.

Nehru, DMK MLAs and senior leaders placed wreath on the memorials.

MDMK Vellamandi Somu district secretary led the party’s silent march.

Former mayor Sarubala R. Tondaiman and district secretary Tiruchi urban J. Srinivasan participated in the silent march organized by the AMMK.

Cadre from various other political parties and organizations also paid tribute to the language martyrs.

Members of the Apolitical Amicable Association Arraigning Arrogation also paid tribute to the language martyrs.

The members, including Kingsley Jabakumar and Krishnasami John Sundar, marched to the monument with a banner with the text: “In 1960 we were for saving Tamil; in 2020 we are for the protection of equal rights. ”

Stalin meeting

DMK President M.K. Stalin delivered a public meeting in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday and paid glowing tribute to language martyrs.

The DMK, he said, was at the forefront of fighting the imposition of Hindi and fighting for the cause of Tamil and Tamils.

The DMK, he said, would not allow the implementation of the hydrocarbon project in the Cauvery delta because it threatened the livelihood of farmers.

He criticized the decision of the Center to abolish the environmental permit for offshore and onshore exploration drilling and accused the state government for failing to protect the interests of farmers.

Mr. Stalin accused the BJP government in the center of trying to divide the country on municipal lines.

