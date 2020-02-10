A landscaping company suffered a significant loss of equipment as a result of a fire in The Villages last month.

The fire broke out at 2:30 p.m. January 18 at the Kingfisher Maintenance Building, which operates the Redfish Run Executive Golf Course in the village of Buttonwood. Several firefighters were set on fire in the 6,000-square-meter metal building at Buttonwood Run 2346, and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes. There were no injuries and no one was at the facility at the time of the inflammation.

This golf cart was destroyed in the blaze in January.

The district-owned building, which reports to the project-wide advisory committee, houses Brightview Landscape Co. equipment. The building remains closed while the fire investigation continues.

A gas powered golf cart, a possible source of fire, was destroyed.

The losses, including damage to the building, will be covered by Brightview’s insurance, said Golf Mitch Leininger’s general manager.

Brightview was able to move around with equipment and keep up to date with its district maintenance contracts.