A landscaper was arrested after attempting to defraud a urine test while wearing false male genitals in a probation office.

Nathan Alan Stafford, 28, of Wildwood, was arrested on Wednesday for a parole violation, and his parole officer wanted Stafford to take a urine test at the Sumter County Parole Office. Stafford is on probation for serious theft until 2022.

Stafford was taken to Sumter County Detention Center. During a streak search, he voluntarily removed the false male genitals that were sold under the brand name “Whizzinator”.

“I have found that the device is an artificial male penis that is attached to a plastic bladder and a white cloth that is used to fasten the device around the waist,” the MP wrote in the detention report. “The fluid that was used to conduct urine analysis was discarded from the device.”

Stafford was posted to prison without bail.