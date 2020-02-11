Lanco released two new singles in autumn, “What I See” and “Old Camaro”, but there will be more new music coming soon. At a press event in Nashville, Tennessee, singer Brandon Lancaster recently confirmed: “There will definitely be an album.”

“We are currently working on it,” he continued. “(In) in 2018 we recorded our first record and let it tour so extensively. 2019 was a big step backwards, a little more free time and the opportunity to simply get back to the basics: the songwriting, the five of us jamming and just creating this sound. We’re definitely in the album process. “

Although there is no official release date or title, Lanco’s new project will be the second album after Hallelujah Nights 2018. The five-part country band is currently on tour and since there is still a lot to do, it may take a while for fans to learn more about the album, but Lancaster has said how far they are going – and who is going to produce it.

“We’re working with Dann Huff right now,” he says, “and have now probably recorded two thirds of the album.”

Huff has been a sought-after producer of country music especially in recent years: In 2019 alone, he produced Runaway Junes Blue Roses, Lady Antebellums Ocean and Brooks & Dunns Reboot, among others. Jay Joyce produced Lanco’s first record, but Lancaster says that being in the studio isn’t that different this time. They maintain the same band dynamics while Huff acts as a moderator.

“Ultimately, a producer is there to facilitate what you bring to the table. I think because it was a band, it was no different,” Lancaster says. “When we first told people that we worked on it with Dann Huff, that was the first assumption because he is brilliant and a genius in the records he produced, but we are a band with us. We all play . ” Instrument.

“Here’s what I said: He really pushed us hard,” added Lancaster. “There were several times in the studio where I asked,” I can’t play that, man. I can play the guitar but I am not a guitarist. “(He said),” Yes, it is you. You will play it. That sounds like you. “

“I think then it was really good to support Lanco. He just let us into a room, the five of us stopped him, helped with arrangements, and helped us find moments where we could shine,” he concludes ,

Huff is undoubtedly a hit maker, although he’s not a songwriter himself (more of an ace guitarist). Lanco writes all of her music between the five, so the songs themselves are important to her as an artist.

“He has a very good ear for what a song is and what influences it,” said Lancaster. “We played songs to him, and he’s a good board to take things off of him. He’s not a songwriter, but he knows what affects him and he has good intuition.”

