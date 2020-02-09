LAMPASAS, TX – The city of Lampasas throws its hat in the ring as they enter the competition to take over the hometown of HGTV.

Ben and Erin Napier from the hit series “Home Town” have a new series, which they call the largest company of HGTV so far.

You are looking for a hometown rich in history, tradition and community to refresh yourself.

Mandy Love Walsh, the city’s director of economic development, says two things set them apart from the rest: They know that rebuilding their past is key to the future and that every project undertaken by HGTV has long been supported and celebrated by the can become people of Lampasas.

Here is the full submission:

Dear Erin and Ben –

I am filing this application on behalf of my hometown of Lampasas, Texas. I was born here and grew up. I am a third generation Lampasan. I left home to go to college and then worked in Houston, where I had a very successful career. I got married and when the topic of children came up I realized that I didn’t want to raise my children in the big city. I wanted them to experience the benefits of community and the values ​​of a small town. So I returned to the place where I call home – the place where my children know their neighbors, feel safe, appreciate our rich history and, above all, are surrounded by family and friends.

I know that you have received numerous applications, so I would like to briefly answer your most important question: Why Lampasas?

There are thousands of small towns with beautiful buildings, houses, and parks that have been abandoned and decaying, asking for help. And yes, Lampasas certainly has its share. However, there are two main characteristics that distinguish Lampasas. First, we know that rebuilding our past is the key to our future. Secondly, every HGTV project can be supported and celebrated by the residents of Lampasas into the future.

Let me explain. Lampasas was founded on the belief that spring water has healing powers. There is documented evidence that modern medicine has, however, convinced the public that taking medication is the real solution, not some Indian tradition of healing springs. What “mystical power” did the healing waters have? Sulfur. And what’s in today’s antibiotics and antibiotics? Sulfur. Today we are in line to buy bottled water, mineral water, distilled water, flavored water and “pure” water that does not offer any of the benefits of Lampasas spring water. We live in a time of holistic medicine. Then there is the rich history of a border town that led to the expansion to the west. After our city has grown up and our healing springs have been celebrated, people who arrive from outside of our city will generate the necessary income to rebuild and maintain our city long after the HGTV move.

Second, simply remodeling a house, building, or park doesn’t secure the future. A little over two years ago, an abandoned stagecoach stop and hotel from the 1850s were bought and restored, which had suffered great damage over the years. The city followed every step of the restoration closely. People came to bring artifacts that families had stowed away years ago and to share stories that had been passed down through the generations. We even interviewed a woman who, at 101 years old, was poetically thinking about her honeymoon nights at the hotel two days after the end of World War II. People come from all over our country and even Canada to see this hotel. Famous musicians have come to just play in the ballroom and hear the amazing acoustics. To date, there are over 4,500 people who follow this hotel. Since the purchase, seven more historic houses have been bought in Lampasas and are being restored along with new shops that will open on the square.

What sets Lampasas apart from other applications is that we have seen the impact that reviving our border town can have on our future. And with the help of HGTV, we can not only end what started, but hopefully leave a legacy for at least the next 167 years. We sincerely hope that you will visit Lampasas and let us show you where we are and where we think we need to continue.

I’m Mandy Love Walsh, director of economic development at Lampasas. But in my official capacity I am not asking for your consideration. I ask as a resident of my hometown. I realize that I am only a voice, but I represent my friends, my family, my neighbors and thousands of Lampasas residents. In the end we hope that you will reach the result we have – we believe in Lampasas!

To get to a city, there must be fewer than 40,000 residents, buildings with outstanding architecture and a main street that needs urgent renovation.