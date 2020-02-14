Frank Lampard wants Hakim Ziyech to solve Chelsea’s “riddle” of turning dominance into goals next season.

Ajax winger Ziyech will close a € 40m deal with Chelsea this summer, which was closed on Thursday. Lampard praised the conquest of the 26-year-old as an important coup for the blues.

Lampard has often complained that Chelsea won’t be able to limit long stretches of goals this season, and is confident that Moroccan star Ziyech will help the blues solve this problem.

“I think he has an incredible left foot. It has an elegance in it that can find a passport, ”said Lampard.

“I see a player who I hope can have a huge impact on our team and the Premier League. Sometimes this season we missed the finishing touch. Hopefully it can be part of this puzzle. “

Ziyech has been one of the most productive assistants in Europe at Ajax for the past three years, and Lampard admitted that he had been following the tricky striker for some time.

“He will bring quality to the ability to template and score,” said Lampard.

"Sometimes this season we had a lot of ball and we didn't have the last bit. Hopefully it brings a little quality, crosses, passes, passes, shoots and shoots.

“It has to fit into the way we want to work here, work off the ball and the energy on the ball. But hopefully the quality is there for the fans.

“I watched him a lot. The Champions League run they had last year; I was particularly impressed when I saw him at Wembley against Tottenham. And I’ve followed him closely ever since.

“It is important that we win good people who go the way we want to go. I am very happy to say that he will be our player next season.

Ziyech had a tumultuous childhood, but struggled to shine with both Ajax and Morocco, leaving Lampard impressed by the character and tenacity of the new recruit.

"I spoke to him and I know the story you are talking about, his upbringing and private life, but I don't want to talk too much about it," said Lampard.

“But what I would say from the outside, when you see that someone is going through difficult times and behaves on the court with professionalism and quality, feels good to me.

“So if there is a winner who wants to win and is angry when he loses, it feels good too.” But I’m excited. “

Chelsea will host Manchester United on Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. Lampard admits that Tammy Abraham is a doubt.

Abraham continues to struggle with his ankle problem, even though he was in the 2-2 draw in Leicester before the winter break.

Neither Christian Pulisic nor Ruben Loftus Cheek will be able to take on the Red Devils.

Lampard said: “Tammy is still feeling the effects and we had to take him out of training a few times this week. We hope that he is doing well. “