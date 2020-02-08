Luxury car maker Automobili Lamborghini is in no hurry to launch electric cars worldwide, said a senior executive.

“Yes, almost all automakers are entering the electric vehicle space, but time is still a long way off for us,” said Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India. “The technology in the area of ​​electric vehicles has not yet developed further. We have to see if the car performs the same every lap. “

Mr. Agarwal said Lamborghini demonstrated the vision of future mobility with the electric version of Terzo Millennio in 2017. On the domestic market, this is a strategic market for Lamborghini, which will continue to invest in marketing, networking and succession – sales.

While the super luxury segment saw a decline in calendar year 2019, Lamborghini saw growth of 18 to 20 percent.

