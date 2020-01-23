Lamar High School Murder: Hearing for a Girl Accused of Attracting DeLindsey Mack

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A 15-year-old girl who went with a classmate when he was shot near the Lamar High School campus is awaiting trial from a court whether she will be tried as an adult for murder ,

The teenager, whose identity is being concealed for the time being, is accused of having lured DeLindsey Mack to her death in November 2018.

She was arrested for murder in August 2019. A hearing was scheduled on Thursday to determine whether the girl would be certified as an adult.

advertisement

According to investigators, the teenage suspect and another girl with 18-year-old Mack walked down Bammel Lane during the school’s first lunch break.

At that moment, a vehicle approached the group, opened fire, and killed Mack. The juvenile suspect who was walking the victim hid behind a nearby electrical box while the other girl, who faces no charges, was hit by a bullet.

The police investigated the ties between the gangs in the murder. A detective testified in court that Mack, who had ties to the YSB gang, liked the juvenile suspect. The detective also said that she pretended to be interested in him, but she was with a teenager in the rival gang.

The 15-year-old was the third person charged with Mack’s murder.

Dave’on Thomas, 18, was arrested last May and charged with murder. Kendrick Johnson was arrested in March.

After Johnson was arrested, the girl’s mother, according to investigators, took her to the prison where he was detained to visit him.

According to the girl’s Twitter account, she would report how she “kicked” him out of prison.

Detectives say that if she hadn’t led Mack on this walk outside of Lamar, he wouldn’t have been killed at the time.

SEE MORE:

The 18-year-old was killed and the 15-year-old was identified by a bullet as a Lamar HS student

Parents want more armed officials in Lamar HS after a teenage boy was killed near campus

Lamar High School parents call for stricter security measures after the students’ fatal shots

The family reports of Delindsey Mack’s shocking murder at Lamar High School

Second man charged with shooting for the death of a Lamar high school student

Follow Miya Shay on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement