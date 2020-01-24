Lamar High School Murder: Hearing for a Girl Accused of Attracting DeLindsey Mack

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A teenage boy who went with a classmate when he was shot near the Lamar High School campus is awaiting a court ruling on whether she will be brought to justice for murder as an adult.

The teenager, whose identity is hidden because she is a teenager, is accused of having lured DeLindsey Mack and another girl outside of Lamar High School as part of a coordinated attack. Mack was shot near the school in November 2018.

The teenager was arrested for murder in August 2019.

On Thursday, prosecutors presented several witnesses and social media evidence of their efforts to certify the girl as an adult.

According to investigators, the teenage suspect and another girl with 18-year-old Mack walked down Bammel Lane during the school’s first lunch break.

The teenage suspect apologized, however, for having to go back to class while walking halfway.

Police say moments later that a vehicle approached the group and opened fire and killed Mack. The other girl, who is not charged, was hit by a bullet.

The police investigated the ties between the gangs in the murder. A detective testified in court that Mack, who had ties to the YSB gang, liked the juvenile suspect. The detective also said that she pretended to be interested in him, but she was with a teenager in the rival gang.

In Twitter posts shortly after Mack’s death, the girl said, “She did her business and never told it.”

The teenager was the third person charged with Mack’s murder.

Dave’on Thomas, 18, was arrested last May and charged with murder. Kendrick Johnson was arrested in March.

After Johnson was arrested, the girl’s mother, according to investigators, took her to the prison where he was detained to visit him.

According to the girl’s Twitter account, she would report how she “kicked” him out of prison.

The detectives also reported on a number of other social media posts by the girl, which are intended to show their attachment and loyalty to the 103 gang.

The hearing will continue on Friday morning.

