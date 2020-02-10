Lala Kent at the American Influencer Awards on November 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Lala Kent at the American Influencer Awards on November 18, 2019 in Los Angeles. David Buchan / Shutterstock

Stay on the right track. Lala Kent became open about her sobriety in a long post shared through her Instagram stories earlier this month, and discussed a particular meal that would help her survive “days of weakness”.

Before revealing her sweet secret, however, the 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star explains why she decided to become sober more than a year ago. “I reached a point where I had to identify myself as an alcoholic or lose everything,” she wrote. “The moment I admitted that I was powerless on alcohol, I knew it was time to start working. I started reading the big book, went to meetings and worked very hard to never go back to that drunken version of myself. “

Courtesy of Lala Kent / Instagram

After 30 days without alcohol, the Bravo personality wanted to feel sober “forever” and had not had a drink for 16 months. However, as Kent noted, her journey is not always easy. “I know that I like to drink … a lot, I know that I’m a hard worker and I know that my life depends entirely on me,” she wrote. “However, when I decided to pick up a drink, it was the deciding factor in my life.”

When one of her “days of weakness” breaks, the singer of “Love Yourself” points out that she is trying harder to stay on the right track and isolate herself from situations that could potentially trigger. “In these days of weakness, I’ve invested more work and I’m staying my ass at home. Knowing that it will be difficult tomorrow too, but I will pursue the same goal and do everything in my power to remain sober – also to reach someone who will help me carry the burden, ”she said. “You know who you are. #OneDayAtATime.”

In a subsequent Instagram story, the actress The Row – who is engaged to the film producer Randall Emmett – took a look at what one of these quieter days looks like. “Even what my sobriety looks like,” she wrote of a photo of herself watching a movie and eating ice cream in bed. She also added a trio of laughing emojis.

Courtesy of Lala Kent / Instagram

In her third and final story on this subject, the Utaher native named her ice cream specifically. “Okay. It’s very nice how good that is,” she wrote over a picture of half a liter of Graeter’s ice cream with black raspberries and chocolate chips.

The reality star spoke about her sobriety on Father’s Day last year. The holidays were particularly difficult for Kent because she remembered her father Kent Burningham, who died in April 2018. “A nice Father’s Day to all the fathers out there just to make sure I get through the day was sober AF,” she said at the time.

Kent had already announced in March 2019 that she was a reformed alcoholic, not long after she became sober. “I realized five months ago that I was an alcoholic,” she said at the time. “I am now a friend of Bill [Wilson], who you will never know how much this program means to me, and who gave me new life,” added the late co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous and his famous 12 steps.

