Daniel Lee Decker

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 34-year-old man who was last seen with a friend in Lady Lake in December.

Daniel Lee Decker left a residence at the intersection of Palm Street and Lemon Street at around 1:45 a.m. in a friend’s silver four-door Pontiac and drove to the area of ​​Eleanor Lane and Marion County Road in Weirsdale, where the vehicle was parked shortly after 2 He said he should have started walking towards County Road 42, detectives say.

Decker is described as a white man weighing 160 pounds. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and has a tattoo of a cross on his right bicep. His hair and eyes are both brown.

Anyone with information about Decker is asked to call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at (352) 343-9529 and ask for Detective Clay Watkins.