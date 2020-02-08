The 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon officially started this morning, and as usual, several routes and major highways have been completely closed to motorists. However, alternatives were shown. Check out these below:

Run / blocked routes:

National Stadium of Surulere,

Funsho Williams Avenue

Ojuelegba Bridge

Dorman Long Bridge

Ikorodu

Fadeyi

Obanikoro

Anthony

Anthony Oke

Gbagada

Third Mainland Bridge

Adeniji Adele

Osborne Road

Alfred Rewane Road (Old Kingsway),

Falomo roundabout

Bourdillion Road and

cable bridge

Alternative routes

Drivers on the Eko Bridge coming from Lagos Island will be redirected to the Costain roundabout to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas to the destination.

Drivers coming from Costain to Alaka will be redirected to Iponri and Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas

People coming in from Masha, Kilo to the stadium are advised to take the Shitta roundabout to get around the streets of Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya.

Drivers coming from Apapa / Orile-Iganmu towards Ojuelegba, Mushin and the surrounding area will be redirected to Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Roundabout and Falolu.

Ikorodu Road allows Anthony (from Theodolite Junction) to travel to Ojota. Traffic is also permitted from Ojota via Maryland, Anthony to Ojuelegba to the Eko Bridge over the National Stadium Bridge.

On the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, drivers coming from Mile 2 to Gbagada are redirected to Agege Motor Road via the side street of the BOC Gases / Armed Forces Resettlement Center or the Town Planning Way.

From the old tollbooth in Alapere (Ogudu) towards Lagos Island, traffic is diverted to Gbagada (Anthony) to connect Ikorodu Road and Funsho Williams Avenue and connect Lagos Island via the Eko Bridge.

Drivers from Ajah to Ozumba Mbadiwe will be redirected from the second roundabout in Lekki to the Admiralty Way to connect the cable bridge.

People traveling down the Cable Bridge to Ikoyi will be redirected to Gerrard Road to connect Osborne Road and the connection destination. The Bourdillion and Alexander streets are closed to traffic during the race.

From Awolowo Road, drivers are redirected to Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, while the Falomo Roundabout is closed to traffic inside the Bourdillion and Akin Adesola inside Bar Beach.

Photo credit: @myaccessbank