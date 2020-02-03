Advertisement

To alleviate the harshness caused by the recent ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, the Lagos government announced on Monday that it would operate a fleet of 65 buses and 14 ferries on key routes.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga OmotoshoAccording to a Twitter statement, the government was well aware of the difficulties that the Okada and Keke ban on commuters could pose. The government is therefore taking steps to cushion the impact. He wrote:

Advertisement

As of Monday, February 3, 2020, a fleet of 65 buses will connect the others on some important routes: no fewer than 550 more buses are expected. In addition, 14 ferries will go into service on Tuesday. This will further open up the waterways, shorten travel times on various routes and offer safe, reliable and comfortable alternatives for commuters.

He also praised motorcyclists and tricycles for complying with the restriction from six local government areas, major highways and bridges.

The degree of fulfillment was over 90 percent. In fact, some of the hail shipping companies instructed their drivers to comply with the directive. It is commendable. The high level of compliance has shown that the Lagosians agree with the government that the threat that commercial motorcycles and tricycles pose a major threat to the life and security of our people must be stopped. You should be determined to support the government.

It should be noted that commuters have few complaints on some routes because there are no motorcycles and tricycles. This will not last as alternatives are introduced. Lagosians are peace-loving and law-abiding people who do not accept the interruption of their legal activities by failed politicians who hide under the evil of unhealthy activism. Law enforcement officers were instructed to ensure that no one.

The state of Lagos has recently banned the use of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in some areas of local government and development. The government also listed highways, bridges, and roads that prohibited motorbikes and tricycles.

Advertisement