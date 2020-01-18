advertisement

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is ready for water rescue along the Lagos coastline with the launch of its Water rescue unit. The agency recently reviewed its emergency procedures and welcomed new additions to its fleet, water rescue speed boats. The additional rescue equipment will support the efforts of the agency in its efforts to continuously improve its ability to provide emergency services to its residents. The boats are intended for future flood incidents and water rescues and were given priority by the government following recent water accidents and drownings.

The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwaolu The main goal is to keep the community safe and the state could do so by purchasing essential water equipment. “Safety is a primary concern for us in Lagos, especially as we expand our infrastructure outside the country to meet our growing population, emergency preparedness is the top priority. The ability to deploy first aid workers and emergency equipment quickly and safely to people on the water gives our community extra peace of mind during their daily work. “

Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the Director General (D-G) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), added that the lifeboats will be operated in collaboration with technical partners and rescue personnel and emergency managers are constantly trained for improved incident response and recovery. “Our crews are ready to respond quickly to any emergency in the water. Time is crucial and our focus is fast response time in times of crisis. “

Everyone who is confronted with a life-threatening emergency situation must call 112.

