LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles FC has exchanged outstanding defender Walker Zimmerman for the Nashville expansion.

LAFC announced the deal on Tuesday. The club also acquired an international squad for the coming season.

LAFC will receive a total of $ 600,000 in award money from Nashville this season and $ 350,000 the following season. The club will receive $ 150,000 more over the next two seasons if Zimmerman meets undisclosed performance metrics.

Zimmerman has been a strong LAFC defender since his opening season two years ago. He was an MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI selection last season, while LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield with the best record in Major League Soccer.

The seven-year-old MLS veteran played 51 games in the regular season with five goals and two assists for LAFC. The native Georgian immediately becomes a key player for Nashville, who begins his first MLS season against Atlanta on February 29.

Zimmerman has also earned 12 starts for the US national team.

LAFC made the change a week before it went to Mexican Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Tristan Blackmon is likely to be Zimmerman’s replacement for LAFC’s central defense. The role of the 23-year-old native of Las Vegas has grown since he joined the club in season one.

