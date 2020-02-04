Advertisement

It is said that pain has no meaning in the middle of victory and that the wound is not healed. All it does is relieve the pain. As true as it sounds, it is difficult to draw the picture of life when life itself makes it difficult not to let go of the pain of the past or the present victory. So we are on the threshold where the best of intentions have not prevented life’s worst results. At the end and beginning of another year, it is even more difficult. Many people cheer the New Year with great expectations around the world and hope that the rough sea will calm and every dark sky will turn blue.

The zeal for success has never been as lively in our lives as at the beginning of a new year. Success means different things for different people. For some, it is the transition from something worse to something bad, like pain, to let a loved one use a life-sustaining machine so that he “sleeps” in peace. Knowing that there is no pain in death can be a success or a little sadness mixed with thanksgiving and joy. For others, it can be to meet someone who is interesting and talented to win an award, move up to another class at school, or start a business, family, or have the courage to say no. Our fascination with success is very inspiring until the fear of failure, worry, and rebirth of the failure of the past is challenged, not just the prospect of success but also the chance of lasting success. How to deal with these feelings and thoughts about failure can actually be the beginning of your success.

Drew Houston says, “Don’t worry about failure, you just have to be right once.” While Houston is right about how failure and success are perceived, one has to look beyond the one-time success and examine how to manage it. The ability or inability to handle mistakes can be the very first or last step to success. One of the most powerful Chinese military generals and Taoist philosophers, Sun Tzu, says: “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors first go to war and then strive for victory.”

If Sun Tzu is right, the very first triumph is victory over the possibility of failure. Failure is the basis of success and the means by which it is achieved.

For some people, managing mistakes is the ability to do the same thing again – sometimes differently. Others are concerned with something completely different. There are countless people on the shelves of history who, knowingly or naively, have dedicated themselves to the art of crying through the lens of failure. Napoleon Hill notes that “most great people have achieved their greatest success only one step behind their greatest failure”.

Triumph means not only winning, but also learning from our failed experiences. “Real failure” is not only the disappointment of not having achieved certain goals, but also the inability to learn from the failure itself. The winners attributed their success to moments when they failed. Like some extreme views of people Oprah Winfred indicate that there is no failure. Speaking at Harvard in 2013, Oprah said: “There is no failure. Failure is just life trying to move us in a different direction. “It is advisable to understand that life is about those who fight and never give up. Sometimes they win, sometimes they fail, but they never stop fighting.

When the year begins, hours become days, days become months, and the year is done. It is therefore important to know that not every day endures something to cheer about. Some days will definitely be longer than others. How to deal with the long days will be very important for the results of the upcoming fireworks. In the words of JK Rowling“It is impossible to live without mistakes unless you live so carefully that you might as well not have lived. In this case, you have already failed by default.”

In the meantime, it is advisable to note that focusing on failure can sometimes block the pursuit of success. This focus, once it turns into an obsession, makes you prone to settling for mediocrity. In our success-oriented society, some believe that failure should never be considered an option. Kathryn Schulz, the author of “Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error,” believes this to be a shortcoming.

When the rewards for success are inflated, it is critical to have a plan for possible failure – whether it requires reinvention, starting a new company, promoting the rights of others, or having the courage to do so strengthen your self-esteem. Regardless of how you see the dichotomy between success and failure, tolerance for failure should be a big part of your own and your company’s culture. This will be responsible for a success-oriented effect in the new year.

