James Hendley

Lady Lake police grabbed a drunk driving suspect who said he had drunk four beers and almost fell over during sobriety exercises on site.

James Edward Hendley, 64, from Fruitland Park, drove a silver Kia Sephia on the US highway at 1:53 a.m. on Sunday. 27/441 at County Road 25 when he was stopped because of a malfunctioning headlamp, according to a report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic disruption, Hendley admitted that his license was suspended and he was classified as a habitual offender. It seemed like he was drinking and Hendley said he was drinking four beers.

During the field sobriety exercises, Hendley started falling and said he could not do the exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested for driving under the driver’s influence while his license was suspended and for violating his parole on a previous license charge. He was posted to Lake County Jail without bail.