Lady Lake man who is charged with 20 indecent activities with a minor girl

Charles Fesler

A 61-year-old Lady Lake man was detained in Lake County prison this weekend after being arrested in 20 cases of lewd activity with an underage girl.

Charles Fred Fesler was arrested at his home at 614 Third Ave last week. After registering with school officials, the girl suffered from itching and burning in her private areas, according to a detention report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The girl’s mother was called to The Villages Regional Hospital, where the girl was interviewed by a detective.

The girl, who is under the age of 16, reported that in the past three months when she was home alone with Fesler, she had come up to her 20 times, pulled down her nightgown, and touched her private areas, as from an arrest report emerges from the Lady Lake Police Department. She asked him to stop every time, but each time he said “no” and that he “didn’t care”. The girl was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Leesburg.

The mother made a statement saying that Fesler asked to put “shorts”, a sports bra, and thong panties on the girl. He took a picture of the girl in the “shorts” and sent it to the girl’s mother. The mother replied, “Your daughter should not be dressed this way,” the report said.

The detective added that Fesler’s actions “indicate pedophile behavior”.

