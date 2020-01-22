advertisement

Jeffrey Allen Bowman

A Lady Lake man who claimed to have only one beer was arrested on charges of being driven by the police.

Jeffrey Allen Bowman, 51, who lives at 39830 Whisper Wood Lane, had arrived at a local restaurant in a gray Nissan Altima on Tuesday afternoon when a witness contacted the police to report that Bowman was intoxicated, according to a lady arrest report seemed to Lake Police Department. He was stopped in the Lake Griffin Road area. It took four blocks for him to drive past, the report said.

Bowman was “very unstable” and reached for the side of his vehicle for support. Despite his poor speed and difficulty standing, Bowman claimed to have only had one beer.

He refused to take field exercises for sobriety and did not take a breath test. It looked as if Bowman had “emptied his pants,” the arrest officer wrote in the report. A review found that Bowman previously refused to provide a breath sample in 2000.

He was arrested for DUI and refused to give a breath sample. He was booked into Lake County Prison and released after paying a $ 2,000 bail.

