Lady Lake hears plan for five-story condos targeting over 55 downsizers

advertisement

Lady Lake officials heard on Wednesday of a five-story condominium plan that targeted over 55 reducers.

The development, which would include a five-story hotel, two restaurants, and other retail stores, would be at the intersection of the US Highway. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road.

The hotel would have 200 rooms, the restaurants would each be about 6,000 square feet, and the condominiums would be 483 units. The condominiums would be in seven buildings.

advertisement

Lady Lake officials heard of plans for a residential complex with more than 55 residential units at the intersection of the US Highway. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road.

Developer David Merrett painted a picture of condominiums that would be self-contained. Residential amenities are on the first floor of the building. Much of the parking for residents will be underground, Merritt said.

“Otherwise we look like a Wal-Mart and we don’t want to look like that,” said Merrett.

The units are 900 to 1,400 square feet and will be available for purchase in the price range of $ 155,000 to $ 275,000, he said.

“They are aimed at people who zoom out,” said Merrett.

He said the hotel will likely be a Marriott.

The commissioners largely supported the planned development. No vote was taken because it was a conceptual presentation.

advertisement