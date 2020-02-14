Lady Gaga fans made a double shot on Wednesday when the singer showed her freshly bleached eyebrows in a makeup-free selfie on Instagram. The 33-year-old Gaga revealed another bold aspect of her beauty look when she put on a turquoise crew-neck sweater and tied her pink cotton candy hair into a front knot.

“Sushi!!!!!” She added several emojis to the photo, including the emoji for sushi, heart and smiley, and the hashtag.

Gaga’s famous friends and fans alike responded to the new photo with tons of praise and induced the singer Icona Pop, who left three emojis with a red heart. Gaga’s hairdresser Frederic Apiras left a row of pink hearts.

“Hot,” wrote Demi Lovato.

“How cute are you,” said a fan.

“I love you,” wrote another.

Others thought Gaga’s bleached eyebrows suggested something else. “Certainly not an eyebrow means that a new album will fall,” said someone.

“I tell you I smell an album,” wrote another.

The post comes about a week after Gaga introduced her new boyfriend Michael Polansky and officially made her relationship with Instagram.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she said of a photo of herself sitting on her new husband’s lap for the Super Bowl in Florida. “Greetings to all my little monsters and fans, you are the best!”

Gaga and Polansky were seen leaving the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV. But the couple has apparently been together for some time; On New Year’s Eve, photos filled with PDAs were taken in Las Vegas by Gaga and Polansky, the CEO of San Francisco-based Parker Group.

It is Gaga’s second relationship since separating from ex-fiancé Christian Carino in early 2019. “It just didn’t work. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE about the separation at that time. “There is no long, dramatic story.”

Speculation about the end of their relationship began when fans noticed that she wasn’t wearing her engagement rings at the Grammy Awards. The fans also noted that she didn’t mention Carino in her acceptance speech for the best pop duo or group performance for her and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” by A Star Is Born.

Gaga was also briefly with audio engineer Dan Horton last year.