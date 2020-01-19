Lady Antebellum receives the St. Jude Angels Among Us Award 2020

advertisement

Lady Antebellum’s statements about the St. Jude Angels Among Us Award for 2020 hit the heart of the Country Cares mission and country music. Hillary Scott spoke on Friday night (January 17) on behalf of the band in Memphis, Tennessee. Randy Owen helped deliver the honor to Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.

Lady Antebellum is the youngest laureate of an award that was bestowed most of the years during the annual Country Cares conference at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. The trio “What If I Never Over You” follows Jake Owen (2019), Brad Paisley (2018) and Darius Rucker (2017) as artists, whose time and commitment to spreading the message of the world-famous children’s hospital and research center went beyond. Scott said they just felt humiliated to be part of a community that values ​​philanthropy at every stage.

“We were all in our early 20s when we started out as a band,” she said, reading from the prepared notes, “and the expectations of the artists, no matter how successful the Radiothons should be. They helped shape our hearts.” want to use our platform not only for the sound of a sold-out show or an album. ‘

When Lady A was in her twenties, they were mostly single and definitely without children. That has now changed with six children, and the feelings of the visit have also changed.

“I think having children and seeing parents what they’re going through … they’re trying to show a brave face, but I know that must be difficult,” Kelley told Taste of Country before receiving the award who accepted. Scott spoke about this during her speech and said: “Honor gives us the opportunity to talk to our children when they grow up, and the importance of giving something back and serving others and using your platform forever.”

Lady Antebellum played three songs after receiving the award, including “What If I Never Over You”, Ocean’s # 1 hit. In conversation with ToC, they made it clear that honor is not the end of their journey. In fact, it’s the other way around.

“I think a fire will ignite in our guts if we go ahead and raise awareness of places like this that need all the financial means to help families and their children,” said Scott.

On February 6th and 7th, Taste of Country supports more than a dozen radio stations to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a webathon / radiothon. Over $ 9.2 million has been raised during the last six collaborative efforts, and much more has been collected from other TSM stations throughout the year. If you would like to donate, find out about various options here.

