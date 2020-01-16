Lady Antebellum in St. Jude received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award

advertisement

Lady Antebellum is the youngest recipient of the prestigious Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, which is presented by St. Jude. Over the years, Lady Antebellum has made a large part of her charitable donations to St. Jude through her LadyAID foundation and organized benefit concerts that have taken part in the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign and other campaigns. The trio, which includes Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, also hosted the opening St. Jude Presents: Curated event, where other members of the music industry raised more than $ 650,000 for the hospital.

“As parents, one of the greatest challenges was being an ambassador for St. Jude

Pleasing experiences we have had in our careers, “Scott said in a statement.” We traveled all over the country and saw firsthand the impact St. Jude has on children and families and the warm community they created. This is one of the highest awards we have received, and we are so grateful that we have contributed even a tiny fraction to St. Jude’s amazing efforts. ‘

“With her voices and talent, Lady Antebellum has had a significant impact on the lives of children around the world through the support of St. Jude,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness raising organization for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The Angels Among Us Award stands for the heart, generosity and passion that the St. Jude group has shown over the past decade. Hillary, Charles and Dave deserve this award as members of our St. Jude family . “

Previous winners include Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, John Rich and Darius Rucker.

Lady Antebellum has just had a # 1 hit with “What If I Never Over You” from her latest Ocean album.

“A number one song on country radio is something that hasn’t happened to us in a while,” Scott said in a sincere social media post. “When we released ‘What If I Never Over You’, we knew that this was the beginning of a new chapter for us. We were wonderfully revived and driven by our new label partner, new producer, new music we wrote and this other incredible songwriters had written and we were more determined than ever to learn how to be healthiest as a band.

“This is our 10th number one song in 13 years and I could have posted the picture of us holding a badge or number one … but this is a random recording from the summer we were in wrestled through a lot and did it, “she continued. “This fight, coupled with the support of our families, the management, the publicists, the label, the publishers, the radio … the FANS! Everyone who worked so hard and believed in us … thanks! Phew. This one is sweet. “

Photo credit: Getty / Rick Diamond

