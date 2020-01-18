Lady A honored for St. Jude Support With Angels Among Us Award

advertisement

Lady Antebellum are the 2020 Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award winners, in recognition of their support for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program. The country trio received the honor on Friday evening (January 18) during the annual Country Cares Weekend in Memphis, Tenn.

The namesake of the award, Alabama member and Country Cares founder Randy Owen, attended Friday evening to present Lady Antebellum their Angels Among Us Award, along with Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude. In a press release, Shadyac praised the “powerful influence of the band on the lives of children worldwide through their support for St. Jude.”

“The Angels Among Us Award means the heart, the generosity and the passion that the St. Jude group has constantly demonstrated over the past decade,” adds Shadyac “and Hillary (Scott), Charles (Kelley) and Dave (Haywood) deserve so this distinction as members of our St. Jude family. “

Lady Antebellum are old supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They used their LadyAID organization to raise money for the hospital, made visits to Memphis to spend time with St. Jude patients, and participated in benefit concerts and campaigns for St. Jude. In 2019, they were co-hosts of the St. Jude Presents: Curated event, which raised more than $ 650,000 for the hospital.

“As parents themselves, ambassador for St. Jude has been one of the most satisfying experiences we have had in our career over the years,” Scott reflects. “We have been all over the country and have seen firsthand the important impact that St. Jude has on children and families and the genuine community they have created. This is one of the highest awards we have received and we are so grateful to contribute even a small part of the amazing efforts of St. Jude. “

To honor Lady Antebellum’s Angels Among Us Award, ACM Lifting Lives, the charity arm of the Academy of Country Music, donated $ 50,000 to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on behalf of the band. The donation was a surprise for Lady A on Friday night.

Lady Antebellum are the eighth recipients of the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award. Previous recipients are Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, John Rich of Big & Rich, Darius Rucker, former CEO ALSAC David McKee and member of St. Jude Country Cares Advisory Board Sharon Eaves.

In 2020, the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program will celebrate its 31st birthday. The national radiothon has almost 200 radio stations that collect money for St. Jude every year; so far, the program has raised more than $ 850 million.

