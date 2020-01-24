advertisement

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, England (AP) – The Ladies European Tour has its biggest schedule for almost a decade and record prize money, including bonus money for the top three players at the end of the season.

The 24 tournaments in 16 countries offer a total prize fund of almost EUR 18 million (approx. USD 19.5 million), an increase of EUR 4.5 million (approx. USD 5 million) compared to the previous year.

The schedule was released on Friday, about two months after opting for the LET and LPGA tours to work together to create play opportunities. LPGA representative Mike Whan is the chairman of the new board, which includes six directors from LET, four from the LPGA tour, one from the R&A division and one from the European tour.

advertisement

The season begins on February 20 with the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville and ends on November 29 at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open in Spain. Players will take part in the “Race to Costa del Sol”, which offers 250,000 euros ($ 275,000) in the top three.

The LET adds two events in Sweden, one in Saudi Arabia and new tournaments in the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland. All but nine events take place in continental Europe.

“The collaboration between LET and LPGA didn’t start until September 2019, but we were thrilled with the results of the first 90 days and the positive response from the entire golf industry,” said Whan. “With a total of more wallets and seven new events, our athletes have more chances of success. It is exciting to think about what we can achieve with our new board after a full year of work. We still have a long way to go, but I am. ” I am so happy to say that this is the best position professional golfing for women in Europe has ever been. “

The board recently hired Alexandra Armas as CEO of the tour.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement