Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 10:35 am CST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 10:35 a.m. CST

Darus Lomunt Oates

A 43-year-old Lacy Lakeview man faces a litany of allegations and incidents in which a woman was held against her will for eight hours and assaulted in an ordeal that ended in her early Monday morning escape.

Lacy Lakeview police chief John Truehitt said his officers were called to a supermarket on Craven Street and I-35 at around 2:00 am on Monday, where the victim had fled and called for help.

She told officials that a man who beat her, choked her, and held a gun to her head, had held her in a trailer park on the 1000-unit block on East Crest Drive.

The police went to the place and found Darus Lomunt Oates and also got a 9 millimeter pistol.

He was sent to McLennan County Prison for being charged with kidnapping and terrorizing his victim. He was attacked by gagging his breath and severely attacking a date or family member with a gun.

When the police found that he had already committed a crime, he was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a criminal.

It was also found that he was mentioned in a warrant for arresting a McLennan County court for non-appearance in a charge he had not paid.