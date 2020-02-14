Gertie, the Labradoodle, is 16 months old, but she hasn’t had a chance to be a real puppy yet.

Your owner wants to change that.

The puppy is down knee surgery and has another knee surgery and two hip endoprostheses in front of it.

The four procedures at Massey University in Palmerston North will cost Karlyn Smith $ 18,000 to $ 20,000 over the next two to three years.

“People say I’m crazy, but if you got a puppy and fell in love with him, you would do anything for it.” She said.

The puppy has hips with osteoarthritis and dislocation patellas or knees that move, shift, and partially slip.

Because of the pain Gertie was in and the minimal effect pain relievers had, Smith had to make a decision: urgent surgery or euthanasia.

Friends and family advised her to choose the latter, lay Gertie down, and fetch another puppy, but her heart couldn’t bear it.

Smith’s father died of cancer a few years ago, her mother was terminally ill and her previous dog had to be put down because of cancer.

“I just couldn’t stand losing Gertie too.”

When this puppy was in her arms, “all common sense goes out the window,” she said.

Gertie had her first right knee surgery in January.

In the following weeks, Smith questioned her decision.

“I thought, ‘This is cruel. What did I do to you?'”

Gertie was in terrible pain, was lethargic, had strong painkillers, carried a cone, and had to be hand-fed and watered with a syringe.

But in the third week the light came back into Gertie’s eyes and Smith had no doubt about her decision.

Now, five weeks after the operation, Gertie has more knee mobility than before.

Gertie is allowed to take two 15-minute walks a day and remains in her kennel or “prison,” as Smith calls it, for the rest of the time.

She is always on a leash and must not run or jump or do anything too exuberant. It’s the hardest part for Smith.

“She is a puppy. You can see how full of beans she is. It feels cruel. We will have a long way to go.”

But she believes that everything will be worth it in the end and that Gertie will have a painless, long life.

There is concern that the hip replacement is expected to last eight to ten years and that Labradoodles are up to 15 years old on average.

Due to the severity of Gertie’s condition, the specialist said this was the best solution.

Andrew Worth, a specialist in small animal surgery at Massey University who treated Gertie, said that both hip dysplasia and patellar luxation were common developmental disorders that affected young, growing dogs, but it was rare for both to occur in the same dog.

Both conditions can lead to arthritis, which can be debilitating.

“Patellar luxation responds well to early intervention and changes in quadriceps alignment. Hip dysplasia can often be treated medically, but in some cases a hip replacement is required.”

Worth said patellar laxation surgery could cost between $ 2,000 and $ 4,000 per leg and hip replacement between $ 6,500 and $ 8,000 per hip.

