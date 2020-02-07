LA Timpa: Fertile

LA Timpa is always on the line between off-kilter pop and electronic abstraction, and her new video intentionally falls on the veil side. The Nigerian-born British producer and songwriter, who grew up in Toronto, created Fertile, the song, based on lengthy field recordings played by another artist in the studio. “I started creating other percussion / drum patterns,” Timpa wrote in an email. “As with many of my works, everything was very improvised.” Timpa sings in a delicate falsetto reminiscent of Thom Yorke about skittering and economical percussion, beeps and bloops. “I will cry with you” becomes “I will try with you”.

The video was directed by Timpa’s frequent co-worker Kathryn Tompkins, who instructed the musician to “bring this picture down without touching it”. Timpa spends most of the video staring at a picture stuck to the wall, but it is filmed through several shifted and blurry screens. You feel like you see a picture from a picture and then you see the broken computer screen that is the prism of the video. Timpa thinks it’s about tearing yourself off just to rebuild yourself.

Fragile comes from LA Timpa’s album Equal Amounts Afraid from 2019 and is now available digitally on Bandcamp and on CD via Boomkat.

TiKA with Desiire: Mine

The queer party collective Raven’s Vision in Toronto releases its first compilation, Silk & Lace. The group, which has been making noise for several years, has decided to bring this electronic music scene from the underground to an album. “There’s an entire electronic music scene in Toronto that’s been around for years,” founding Casey MQ told NOW. “This album represents the soundscapes of Toronto’s underground,” added founding member Blip † or. “Unique, dark, sexy and scary. It paints a canvas of what the pulse and heartbeat is in the DIY scene.”

The first single is a soulful and booming vocal house classic from the local R&B powerhouses TiKA and Desiire. They are not official members of Raven’s vision, but represent the sound and ethos of the community. “(This compilation) is an opportunity for musicians and artists who are usually overlooked or ignored because they don’t fit in a specific box,” says TiKA. “I am grateful to be surrounded by warmth, acceptance and the freedom to be myself.”

Raven’s Vision will release on February 21 in Unit 2 with the founding members Casey MQ, Blip † or Myst Milano as well as the special guests Desiire, Benedicte, James Baley, LAL, R. Flex and TiKA Silk & Lace. More information on Facebook.

