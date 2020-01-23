advertisement

LA MESA, California – La Mesa’s owner, Peter Carzis, who was captured on a video targeting San Diego media representatives and who has committed an alleged indecent act with a woman on the sidewalk in front of his clothing store, was released on Thursday accused of criminal vandalism and offense that commits an improper act in public.

Carzis, 76, the owner of Peter’s men’s clothing on La Mesa Boulevard, is said to be charged on February 24 for allegedly attacking news reporters and photographers who tried to interview him outside of his business for other alleged crimes.

The news teams gathered on Monday before the business meeting for a video that was posted on the Facebook page “La Mesa Happenings”.

The video appeared to show a man who was said to be Carzis and held up a woman’s shirt in front of the store. Carzis is said to have spat on a man outside the shop on Saturday afternoon, said Lieutenant Greg Runge.

The police department of La Mesa said in a Twitter post on Sunday evening that the department was “informed about the video published in the group” La Mesa Happenings “and would pursue potential victims”.

When reporters from multiple media attempted to interview Carzis on Monday, videos taped by local news agencies showed him cursing reporters, shoving a cameraman, and slapping a phone out of a reporter’s hand before returning to his shop. No injuries were reported, but Carzis is said to have “irreparably damaged” the videographer’s camera, which amounts to about $ 7,000, Runge said.

The police responded to the scene, but Carzis had fled, Runge said. He was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday morning, but has since been released.

