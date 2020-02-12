LA MESA, California – La Mesa City Council approved a feasibility study on Tuesday of building affordable housing at two MTS stations.

The study examines whether the parking spaces at Spring Street and Amaya Drive stations are well suited for development.

Council member Colin Parent said the goal is to increase affordable housing while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in accordance with the city’s climate change plan.

“A big part of it is that more people live near transportation so they don’t have to rely on a car, at least not as often as they do,” said Parent.

One passenger expressed concern about the loss of parking spaces. Parent said that the feasibility study will address it.

“Only 20% is occupied during rush hours, so there’s a lot of extra space,” said the parent.

After the feasibility study, Parent said the project would take years, including studies on traffic and environmental impacts, public contributions, and exploring funding options.

“Sometimes development decisions are really challenging and politically difficult,” said Parent. “Building houses near the transit is easy.”

If the project continues after the first phase of the feasibility study, the project is expected to take two to three years to complete.

