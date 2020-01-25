advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini opens its new song “LA”. The country star actually calls the song “the most vulnerable thing I’ve shared publicly.”

“I have a hate-loving relationship with LA,” Ballerini sings to open the new melody that readers can hear above. She sings about the general social discomfort that many people feel in public situations, enhanced by the glitz, glamor and celebrity-driven culture of Los Angeles.

“Sometimes it feels like it’s all real. But nothing is as it seems,” I wonder, does it nourish my soul or fear? ” Ballerini sings in the bridge of the song. “Carpet is red, ego is nourished, but it’s me that I have to face …”

In an Instagram post, Ballerini explains that she only wrote “LA,” sitting on a bathroom floor in Los Angeles, feeling “equal parts as someone and no one, surrounded and completely alone, inspired and terrified, on top of the world and filled to the brim.” edge of fear. “She had left her guitar in her tour bus, so the song started as a poem with a stream of consciousness.

“As soon as I got on the bus a few days later, it became this,” adds Ballerini. “It’s not cool to talk about not feeling cool. But it’s fair. And I’m really proud of every word of it.”

“LA” is the third song that Ballerini has shared from her upcoming third studio album, Kelsea. She dropped ‘Homecoming Queen?’, The first single of the project, in September and has also shared ‘Club’, a mid-tempo anthem for all those who enjoy the stay more than going out.

Kelsea appears on March 20.

