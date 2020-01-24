advertisement

Orlando Jones recovers from his controversial American gods, who shoot with an appearance as one of LA’s best: The actor will return in the second season of the Spectrum Originals series, reports our sister site Deadline.

Jones will face LAPD Internal Affairs veteran Marshawn Davis, who is being interviewed after a fatal investigation by Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union).

Last December Jones posted an explosive video on Twitter claiming he had been fired by American Gods because new showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee believed that his character, Mr. Nancy, had “the wrong news” about “black” America “The spokesman for the Starz drama informed TVLine that Jones’ option for Season 3 was not only taken up because the upcoming episode will focus on part of the book that does not include Mr. Nancy ,

* ABC News counters Fox ‘Special for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their own “Sussexit” report: Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown will be available on Wednesday, January 29th at 10.9. Broadcast on ABC. (Fox ‘Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis are scheduled for the same night, but at 8 p.m.)

* In the upcoming Disney + series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Noah Mills (“The Enemy Within”, “The Brave”) was included in the cast as an unspecified role.

* Chance that rapper Quibis will moderate the upcoming punk revival and take over the position that Ashton Kutcher originally held by deadline.

* Jessalyn Gilsig (Vikings, Glee) will play John Stamos in Disney’s upcoming Big Shot series, replacing Shiri Appleby, who was originally cast as a basketball assistant.

