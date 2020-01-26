Kyrie Irving scores 45 points, Nets defeats Pistons in OT | National sport

advertisement

DETROIT (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 45 points in the third quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit, and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons 121-111 in extra time on Saturday night.

The concessions are among many teams under 500 in the Eastern Conference that are likely to fight for the last two spots in the playoffs.

Irving made free throws at the start of extra time to put Brooklyn in the lead and end a five-game losing streak.

The nets took the 106-104 lead and 38.4 seconds were left when Andre Drummond was appointed goalkeeper. Derrick Rose had a casual turnover with the subsequent possession of the ball and made up for it with a draw of 1.9 seconds.

Irving missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer and sent it into the extension.

Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen ended up with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Rose had 27 points for Detroit and scored more than 20 points for the 12th consecutive game to extend his career high.

Drummond had a double-double in the first quarter and ended with 20 points and 21 rebounds. He has an NBA-high eight games with 20 or more points and rebounds and 40 in his career to tie Bob Lanier’s franchise record.

Drummond had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter, which ended in a lead of 26-25.

Irving took over in the third quarter, scoring eight consecutive points and a total of 12 points in 2:02. His rise in goals gave the Nets a lead of 80: 77.

Nets: Garrett Temple advanced to the grid and ended Spencer Dinwiddie’s series of 32 starts in a row. The train provides Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert to provide scores off the bench. … DeAndre Jordan (finger) missed a fourth game in a row and is from day to day. … Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a second 10-day contract.

Butt: Bruce Brown (illness) returned after missing the first two games. … Reggie Jackson (back) was sitting outside as planned – he is not yet free for two games. … Drummond scored 25 points on November 2 to help Detroit hit nets 113-109, and the two teams meet in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Nets: In New York on Sunday evening.

Pistons: hosts Cleveland on Monday evening.

