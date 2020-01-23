Kyrgios barks and mocks his way to the third round of the Australian Open National Sport

advertisement

Love him or hate him – and make no mistake, there is plenty in every camp – Nick Kyrgios never allows a boring moment when he’s on a tennis court, be it shot pick, show manner, momentum swings, barking on his Following or mocking another player who wasn’t even involved in the game.

All of this happened during his eventful 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Gilles Simon in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday evening.

That included a moment when Kyrgios made fun of the man he could meet in round four, Rafael Nadal. After warning Kyrgios that it had taken him more than 25 seconds to serve, he mimicked Nadal fidgeting at a point as if to remind the umpire that there are people who waste immense time.

The only boring part of the process, Kyrgios, who was seeded as the 23rd Australian in the Melbourne Arena, reported during the post-game interview: “I don’t think anymore … I’m taking one game at a time.”

When Kyrgios finished, the No. 1 seeded Nadal was early in the second set of his game at Rod Laver Arena against Federico Delbonis.

These results were the most fascinating aspects of the fourth day of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, especially given the dislike that Kyrgios and Nadal had against each other, which was one of the highlights of Wimbledon in 2019.

Never too early to think about a second-week meeting in Melbourne in the second week with the popular Nadal facing the Kyrgios, who are supported from home.

A mighty storm blew all over the city, turning the Yarra River brown and leaving traces of red dust on the blue fields. The play areas required a power wash, which delayed the start of the action on some outdoor courts by more than four hours.

Among the notable winners were the runners-up of the US Open, Daniil Medvedev, who had taken a medical break in the second set of his victory 7: 5, 6: 1, 6: 3 against the Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez, and two other Dominic Thiem [French Open Finalist], Alexander Zverev [No. 7], Gael Monfils [No. 10] and a trio of women who are number 1 and have Grand Slam titles: Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Garbiñe Muguruza.

Nothing has captivated an audience like Kyrgios against Simon, a 35-year-old from France who is currently in 61st place.

Not all for good reasons.

Yes, he thrilled the fans with his thighs and booming serves – with 28 aces, including one at 136 miles per hour, to end the match.

He was probably also making her nervous about the fact that he appeared to have given away the third set completely after twice collecting a single point from the serve for the win and having the chance of a break while already leading 4-2. Kyrgios dropped the last four games of this set and was no longer patient in exchanging baseline values ​​that could even build a head start.

There were also consecutive double mistakes that allowed Simon to score 4 on his first break.

It was part of a stretch where Kyrgios deviated from the course for quite a while. The talented 24-year-old made a total of 10 casual mistakes in the first two sets and 30 in the next two sets.

During the transition before the fourth set, Kyrgios expressed his displeasure at the kind of support he received from his group in the audience and snorted sarcastically: “So creative. So creative. So creative. From all the things that could be said :” Stay strong. ‘Thank you, man, thank you, stay hard. That’s what i get. Every stop: “Stay hard.” Wow wow wow. “

But finally he returned in the right direction and scored breakpoints at 5-All with the help of an unnecessary backhand movement that seemed to get out of control and somehow landed on the baseline. Kyrgios got this key break with a forehand winner to lead 6-5, then stretched his arm out to the crowd.

He served it with a trio of aces and added to his promise of $ 200 per ace – there were 111 singles so far, so $ 22,200 – to support relief efforts for forest fires burning in his country.

Then he turned to the stands behind the baseline and let out a roar.

“I definitely got lost a bit,” Kyrgios subsequently admitted. “I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set, but somehow I put it away.”

