Kyrgios apologizes for his behavior after beating Simon

Nick Kyrgios apologized that he was “a bit of a bastard” after he pulled himself out of a dark place to defeat Gilles Simon and advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

The big home shot seemed in complete control and unusually composed, on two sets and a break-up, but lost four straight games at the end of the third set.

He got his frustration on his team in the stands and was almost completely cool to lose, but a service interruption in the 11th game of the fourth set helped him a 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5 win to obtain .

Nick rules supreme 🙌 @ NickKyrgios holds out against Gilles Simon, final. the Frenchman 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5 and reaching the third round at the #AusOpen for the fourth time. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/LsSeFKzPDf

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

Kyrgios made no effort to apologize for his behavior and said: “I was a bit of a bastard to them.

“I apologized as soon as I went back to the dressing room. They don’t deserve that. They do many things for me on and off the field. It is not acceptable from me. “

The 24-year-old has been energized in the field by his drive to raise money for the natural fire aid and it is clear how much he wants to go deep into the tournament.

Kyrgios celebrated exuberantly at the end, and he said: “I am certainly a bit lost. He is a tough competitor, he knows how to win competitions.

“The whole tennis world is now behind it … everyone deserves a little praise.” @NickKyrgios leads from the front for the # Aces4BushfireRelief fund 👏

Join Nick and others: https://t.co/9RPgZ7cBoB # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/EQuoGbbgUU

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

“I just tried to concentrate again. I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set, but somehow I pulled it away.

“I laid my head down, I told myself,” just cut the b ****** t and go to work “.

Both men meanwhile mock Rafael Nadal’s servicetics, who Kyrgios met in the fourth round.

The Australian grabbed at his shorts and pretended to put her behind his ears following Nadal after a time lapse.

“I started my service movement,” he said. “There were no extracurricular activities that I did before I serve to waste time.” Spain Rafael Nadal hands a ball girl his bandana after a ball hit her during his second round match (Dita Alangkara / AP)

Asked whose impression was better, Kyrgios replied: “I don’t wear underwear, so probably Gilles.” “

A meeting between Nadal and Kyrgios, who collided with each other in the past year, would be highly expected.

Nadal has not found the top form yet and his match against the Argentinian Federico Delbonis threatened to get complicated in the second set before he left to win 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-1 after two and a half hours.

The best seed said: “I have to play better. Above all I have to convert the breakpoints. I have practiced a little better every day. I am confident that I am going to play better because I have shown a good level of tennis every day in the third set. “

Rafa triumphs 💪

The World No.1 final Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-1 to reach the #AusOpen third round for the 14th time. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/Se09nwvwUU

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

The worst moment for Nadal came when he accidentally hit a ball girl in the head with a wrong shot.

The Spaniard immediately went to look at the younger person, who luckily was unharmed and gave her a kiss on the cheek as a consolation.

“I was so scared of her,” he said. “She was a super brave girl.”

Nadal will then be faced with fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, while Kyrgios must pass by Karen Khachanov, who won the last four points of a decisive tie-break in a win with 6-2 2-6 6-4 3-6 7 -6 (8) about Mikael Ymer.

It was a day of five-set competitions, with Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Taylor Fritz and David Goffin also the distance en route to the third round.

Stan is the Man ™ ️ @ stanwawrinka proves too strong for Andreas Seppi, final. the Italian 4-6 7-5 6-3 3-6 6-4 and reach the #AusOpen third round for the first time since 2017. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/4zgGgHouj2

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

Things were much more comfortable for the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, whose biggest problem in a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Pedro Martinez was a sudden bloody nose.

The Russian said: “(it) can happen to me sometimes. It usually doesn’t happen during the game, so I had to stop it. It usually takes three or four minutes. I called the physio so he could help me stop it. But it’s nothing. “

Seventh seed Alexander Zverev arrived out of shape in Melbourne, but has yet to drop one set, while 17th seed Andrey Rublev extended his winning series to 14 games and qualifying Ernests Gulbis, whose ranking dropped to 256, made the third round for the first time .

