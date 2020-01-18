Kym Marsh toasts her love Scott Ratcliff before they part again

advertisement

Kym Marsh was delighted to start the new year with Scott Ratcliff – and toasted her army fan while making the most of the time together.

The former Coronation Street star, whose role Michelle Connor recently left the cobblestones, was pleased to be back in the arms of her big friend Scott earlier this month.

She shared a new photo of herself with her friend and former co-star Antony Cotton and his partner Peter Eccleston Kym and told her: “Happy times with my boys! My Scott @antonycotton @ecclestonshire.”

“Cheers guys,” replied a follower.

“I love these champagne flutes,” admired another fan.

Scott also enjoyed spending time with Kym’s baby grandson Teddy.

In a photo where Scott is feeding a smiling teddy, Kym writes: “Teddy’s precious time with his pops.”

“Pops”; is a sweet name choice for Scott after Kym, the birth partner of her daughter Emilie Cunliffe, chose ‘Loli’ instead of the more traditional grandmother, grandma, nan or nanny.

The actress received a flood of support on her Instagram after writing about reunification with her husband and saying, “He’s back !!!!!!! …….. just sad for a little while, though will make it most of the time we have before he goes on a trip! missed his face so much !!! “

Corrie favorite has been in love with Scott, a major of the Parachute Regiment, since summer 2018.

Kym, 43, met Scott, 31 after she broke up with personal trainer Matt Baker – and she has to thank Antony for her romance.

She revealed in her column for OK! Magazine that she wasn’t looking for a new relationship after Matt separated, but the couple got along after being introduced by their mutual friend Antony, who plays Sean Tully in Corrie.

She and Scott first talked on the phone because he wasn’t at work before meeting in person.

